Messy. The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter is shooting his shot at Sister Wives star Christine Brown amid his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle.

“Gorgeous,” the Bachelor Nation alum, 35, commented from his official Instagram account, under the mom of six’s December 6 post.

Christine, 51, who recently divorced her polygamous husband, Kody Brown, on the long-running TLC series, didn’t reply to the flirty message but fans in the comment section were quick to come to her defense.

“Please don’t start with her,” one of her followers wrote back. “You’ve been through three women from reality TV shows, so don’t try and add her to your list.”

Only earlier this month, In Touch exclusively confirmed Josh and Karine, 26, called it quits after less than one month of dating, following an argument over one of his exes.

“She messaged me asking why I liked my ex’s post on Instagram,” Josh told In Touch at the time. “I told her, me and [Love After Lockup alum] Lizzie Kommes don’t talk anymore, and I simply saw the post and hit the like button and not to worry, but she seemed bent on fighting.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors in November 2022, after the ABC alum uploaded an Instagram Reel featuring the two taking an afternoon walk, with the Brazil native making a special cameo in the clip.

“They met on Instagram. They began messaging and immediately made a connection,” an insider told In Touch of the romance at the time. “They were physically attracted to each other at first, but they’ve since bonded over deeper things like Karine’s kids and the death of Josh’s dad. They went from messaging on Instagram to texting pretty quickly.”

Prior to Josh’s relationship with Karine, he was linked to another 90 Day Fiancé star — Yolanda Leak. Despite their 20-year age gap, the reality TV stars began a romance in August 2020 after initially crossing paths on the Las Vegas strip. Josh and Yolanda got engaged in October 2020, before splitting that December.

Following their breakup, Josh told In Touch that Yolanda started giving the cold shoulder and would only send “one or two-word” responses when conversating through text messages.