Josh Duggar will be getting out of prison earlier than expected after his release date was moved up, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

While Josh, 35, was originally scheduled to be released on October 10, ​2032, he will now be able to leave on October 2, 2032, according to ​online records from Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Texas viewed by In Touch.

In December 2021, an Arkansas jury found Josh guilty on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. The latter charge was eventually dropped during the disgraced reality star’s sentencing hearing in May 2022.

He was originally sentenced to serve 12.5 years and was expected to be released on August 12, ​2032. However, his sentence was extended ​on March 17 after he was moved to the facility’s Special Housing Unit (SHU) for allegedly possessing a cell phone.

Josh’s release date was changed after his younger sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) dropped many bombshells about their childhood in her September 2023 memoir, Counting the Cost.

Jill, 32, revealed that her eldest brother was “sent away” to an Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) treatment center after he was caught looking at pornography.

“The IBLP ‘encouraged parents to clip their children’ wings’ and keep them in the ‘role of dependent children’ as long as possible,” she wrote.

Getting caught looking at pornography was not the first time Josh was sent away. He first left Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s home to spend time at a Christian rehab center after he was caught molesting underaged girls in 2003 when he was 15.

At the time, Josh told Jim Bob, 58, that he molested five underage girls — including Jill and Jessa Duggar. After Jim Bob consulted with the elders of his church, he chose to send Josh to a therapy program instead of reporting the incident to the authorities. Josh was never charged with a crime at the time, according to legal documents.

“A few years after he was sent away the first time, Josh was sent away again when he was caught looking at pornography,” Jill wrote in her memoir.

The mother of three also reflected on Jim Bob and Michelle’s decision to “protect” Josh amid his scandals. “Though I love my parents and it made a lot of sense that they would want to protect and care for their child, I couldn’t help but think about the lengths that Pops had gone to in order to guard Josh’s privacy and keep him from being publicly humiliated,” she wrote.

“I mentioned this to Derick, and he said that he had noticed the same thing,” Jill recalled about a conversation with her husband, Derick Dillard. “The feelings grew stronger within me, and by the time I went to bed I felt sick to my core.”

Jill also gave an update about where she stands with Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, while promoting the book. “We have not been in contact with Anna,” the Counting On alum told Access Hollywood on September 13. “I have seen her on a few occasions, but I also want to respect. I know she’s asked for some space, so we want to respect that as well.”