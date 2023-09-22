Battle lines are drawn. Jill Dillard (nee Duggar)’s memoir, Counting the Cost, has left the Duggar family more divided than ever as they seemingly pick sides. So, which family members have shown support for Team Jill, and who is siding with Team Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar?

Josh and James Duggar: Team Jim Bob and Michelle

While Josh will undoubtedly side with his parents, he’s not alone. His little brother James took a subtle dig at Jill in June, calling Jim Bob “the best dad in the world … regardless of what anyone may say.”

Derick Dillard, Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar and Amy Duggar: Team Jill

Luckily, Jill has the support of husband Derick and sister Jessa, as usual, as well as her other sister Jinger, who recently called Jill “brave,” and cousin Amy Duggar King, who shared support for Jill when her book was announced, writing on Instagram, “I couldn’t be more proud of you!”