Anna Duggar (née Keller) is reportedly not allowed to visit her incarcerated husband, Josh Duggar, ahead of his sentencing on child pornography charges.

Anna may only contact her spouse, 33, via video call or email, according to a new report from The Sun on Wednesday, January 5, until his fate is decided on a later date. The Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas confirmed that all in-person visits have been banned due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

By using the website Jail ATM, Anna can also reportedly still send money and gift packages, such as food products and beverage packets.

Josh, 33, was convicted on December 9 on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material after a six-day trial.

Now that he has been found guilty of the crimes, the former 19 Kids and Counting star faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count. He was taken into custody on the final day of his trial, and In Touch later confirmed that Josh was moved to solitary confinement for safety reasons as he awaits his sentencing.

Anna has seemingly been keeping a low profile amid her husband’s legal drama, as she appeared to be missing during the Duggar family’s annual New Year’s Eve party following her alleged absence from their 2021 Christmas soiree.

Regardless of everything that has happened since his arrest in April 2021, Anna “still loves” Josh and is “still not certain about her future,” an insider exclusively told In Touch.

“His actions have forced her to look at him as a fallen man who lost his way,” the source added, noting that she “stood by” her longtime love until “the bitter end.”

Just before his arrest made headlines, Anna announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 7, a daughter named Madyson they welcomed in October 2021 prior to his pre-trial hearing.

Even when the trial proceedings began, Anna was photographed standing alongside Josh on several occasions and putting on a united front. Reports stated she was “stoic” throughout the process and following his guilty verdict.

Although she has maintained a brave face, Anna is “completely devastated,” another source previously told In Touch.

“Her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt. She’s trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims.”