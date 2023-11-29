Instead of spending his allotted prison recreational time outside, Josh Duggar stayed indoors and received no visitors from his family after his child pornography appeal was denied last month.

“Josh was not seen outside engaging in sports, walking the track or participating in other recreational activities,” an insider told The Sun on Tuesday, November 28, claiming Duggar, 35, didn’t appear to leave his prison cell from November 10 to November 13. “Inmates have recreational time in the early morning and afternoon.”

During that time, the source also claimed that “no one in Josh’s family came to visit him,” a far cry from the previously tight-knitted TLC family that followers came to know when the brood hit the airwaves in the aughts.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum is serving the nearly nine years left of his sentence at the Federal Correctional Facility (FCI) Seagoville in Texas. The disgraced reality star was sentenced to 151 months — nearly 12.5 years — behind bars after being found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. The latter charge was ultimately dropped during his May 2022 sentencing hearing.

Duggar’s legal team filed an appeal after his sentencing and requested a new trial. The appeal later filed in June 2022 was an effort to “suppress incriminating statements” Duggar made to federal authorities, as well as to overturn a lower court’s decision to deny another person’s previous sex offense convictions from being mentioned during the trial.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit chose to uphold Duggar’s conviction last month. The mandate was issued in his case on October 5, according to legal paperwork viewed by In Touch.

Duggar’s original release date was August 12, 2032, however, it was extended to October 2, 2032, ​after he was moved to the facility’s Special Housing Unit (SHU) for allegedly possessing a cell phone in March.

While many of Duggar’s family members have spoken out against him following his arrest, his wife, Anna Duggar, has seemingly stayed by his side.

In September, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the mom of seven, 35, was “constantly praying” about the “future” of her marriage to Duggar.

“Anna is still very much questioning their future,” the family insider said at the time. “She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult.”

Josh and Anna – who tied the knot in 2008 – share kids Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson.