Fellow inmates from Seagoville FCI – the Texas prison where Josh Duggar will serve his 12-year sentence – can be heard complaining about being “among another celebrity” while discussing the special treatment that they say the former reality star will receive in an alleged secret tape recording was leaked on Friday, July 1.

“I’m going to get his autograph,” one inmate can be heard saying of the disgraced TLC star, 34. “I know he’s going to be here a long time.”

“They wanted us to come in and make the place look all clean and s–t before he got here,” another prisoner can be heard saying. “We didn’t know what f–k it was.”

“I heard about that dude when I was at my last spot,” yet another said.

The inmates went on to discuss the 19 Kids and Counting alum’s reality TV past.

“When the s–t hit the fan and the show got canceled, all that crazy s–t because of him,” one man said about his legal issues, “I said, ‘It would be crazy being in a unit with somebody like that.’”

“You would think with that being a reality show that they wouldn’t have canceled it [due to his arrest], that’s reality,’” another responded. “The thing is reality isn’t really reality!”

“It is all scripted,” another prisoner added.

When reached by In Touch, Seagoville was not aware of any leaked tape. The Bureau of Prison told In Touch in a statement, “We cannot verify the authenticity of the recording you referenced. However, we can assure you, there are qualified management staff at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Seagoville to ensure FCI Seagoville operates in a safe and secure manner while providing programs that are critical for successful prisoner reform and reentry into society.”

The recording was leaked just days after the former TLC star was transferred to the low security Texas prison to begin serving his 12-year sentence after being found guilty of child pornography charges.

“Even though Seagoville is low security and not known for violence against inmates, it does happen,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on June 29, adding that Josh is “terrified of prison.”

“He’s going in for what fellow criminals and inmates despise: a child sex offender,” the sourced added. “No one here feels sorry for him,” they said of the facility that currently houses more than 1,700 inmates.

During his time in the Texas prison, the father of seven will not be allowed any conjugal visits with his wife, Anna Duggar. The only physical contact he will be allowed with Anna, 34, is “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste),” according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Josh will only be permitted four hours of visitation time per month, with the physical affection only being allowed at the beginning and end of each visit.