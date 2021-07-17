Doing the most. Jordyn Woods was slammed by fans and followers when she posted a hair tutorial recreating her “iconic” ponytail from her Red Table Talk appearance in March 2019 following the bombshell cheating scandal involving her and Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson.

“Today I’m recreating my Red Table Talk look with the help of my bestie @BeautyByMariama,” she captioned a video on her Instagram feed on Friday, July 16. “We’re also talking about what was going down the day of that shoot and how we ended up creating an iconic look in only 20 minutes. Tell me if we did the pony justice in the comments.”



However, social media users felt the post was contrived. “This wasn’t iconic LOL, maybe this was a way to bring up old stuff but I [definitely] don’t remember anyone talking about [your] hair,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Oooop you should stop trying to profit off that interview [though].” A third user wrote, “She’s really riding the coattails of her fallout with the Kardashians and the Red Table Talk, isn’t she?”

In February 2019, Tristan, 30, kissed Jordyn during a night of partying at a friend’s home in Los Angeles, which caused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, to break up with the NBA star. In the days following the incident, the influencer went on Red Table Talk to share her side of the story with host and family friend Jada Pinkett-Smith. During the appearance, she maintained that Tristan made the first move and that she felt nothing romantic in the kiss. At the time, the basketball player denied the allegations.

Shutterstock (2)

Since the scandal, Khloé and Tristan reconciled their relationship in spring 2020 — and then the former flames split again in June. The same month, the Good American founder opened up about where she stands with Jordyn. “I personally don’t talk to her but I think she’s doing really well in her personal life,” she said during part two of the KUWTK series reunion.

“I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn and I forgive both parties,” the Revenge Body host added. “I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles that they’re doing but of course I forgive Jordyn.”