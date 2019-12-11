And so it continues. Soon after Khloé Kardashian publicly addressed her beef with former Kardashian ally Jordyn Woods, the 22-year-old took to her Instagram Story to post a positive message about forgiveness.

“I hope my ex is happy and healthy. Hope old friends who I out grown [sic] are doing good. I hope everyone who has done me dirty has learned a lesson from it. Anybody I hurt, I apologize. Forgiveness is important. I’m ready for some serious blessings this year,” the starlet posted late on Tuesday, December 10.

Prior to Jordyn’s cryptic message the KUWTK star, 35, took to Instagram to share she holds no ill will towards the up-and-comer after she allegedly hooked up with Khloé’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson back in February 2018. As the blonde beauty posts many inspirational messages on Instagram, several thought her words were aimed at Tristan, 28, when they actually were meant for Jordyn.

“The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking, ‘Why don’t I keep the same energy with Jordyn?’ That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me,” the Good American designer wrote on Thursday, December 5.

“For some reason, people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me. Men, friends, family, work associates … anyone who played a role in my pain. I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!”

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé continued to say she is living her best life and hopes to do so in the new year. “My life won’t be consumed with hate,” she said. “I’ve chosen to occupy my life with positivity. Every day I choose to find the good in my day. To choose this daily doesn’t mean I don’t have bad days, but my good days are so much better than my bad ones. We are all human and make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy, and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around.”

Following Khloé’s statement, Jordyn opted to take a lie detector test on an episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith on Monday, December 9. The star “passed with flying colors,” when she confirmed she did not have sex with the NBA player. For now, it looks like both parties are content on where they stand with each other.