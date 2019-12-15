Getting into the holiday spirit! Former Jon & Kate Plus star Jon Gosselin enjoyed some quality time with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and his son Collin Gosselin over the weekend. With 10 days until Christmas, the trio decided it would be the perfect time to go pick out their Christmas tree at a Christmas tree farm.

Jon, 42, reshared Colleen’s Instagram post on his Instagram Story. “Our tree,” he captioned a photo of him and his son posing together at the Christmas tree farm and smiling wide for the camera just moments after they loaded their Christmas tree onto a wheelbarrow.

Over on her Instagram page, Colleen shared the photo of Collin, 15, and Jon, along with a video clip of the father-son duo as they worked together to load the tree onto the wheelbarrow.

“Now we’re gonna walk this way,” Collin could be heard telling his dad as he carried the top part of the tree while Jon carried the bottom part. They both tried to lift the tree to fit it into the barrow, but Collin realized that it was not going to work. “Hold on, the cart’s moving,” he told his dad, and he tilted his end of the tree down so it laid partially on the ground. Once his end was in place, Jon brought up the rear with his end and it fit snug into the barrow. “Awesome,” Collin said after his dad finished loading the tree. Collin then grabbed the handle of the wheelbarrow as they headed off to their car. “Beautiful! Woo!” he cheered excitedly.

The last photo in Colleen’s Instagram post featured their Christmas tree, all decorated with lights, ornaments and garlands next to their fireplace. “We have our tree!! #christmastree #merrychristmas #jongosselin #collingosselin #treefarm,” she captioned the post.

Fans took to the comments to gush over their blended family. “This warms my heart. Opening your heart to Hannah and Collin. Happy Holidays!!!!! Beautiful tree,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Wishing a wonderful holiday with your beautiful family! You seem to be such an amazing blessing and so happy for all of you ❤️🎄.”

Jon shares eight children — twins Mady and Cara, 19, and 15-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Aaden, Alexis and Joel — with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. But Jon only has custody of two of his six underage children as Collin and Hannah live with their dad full time and Alexis, Joel, Leah and Aaden live with Kate, 44.

Colleen is also a mom to son Jesse and daughter Jordan from a previous marriage. When Jesse and Jordan aren’t away at college, Jon and Colleen have four children under their roof and Jon wouldn’t have it any other way. “That’s our family,” he told In Touch exclusively back in November “We’re very blended.”