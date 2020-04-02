Sounding off. John Mayer is finally speaking out about his ex Jessica Simpson’s tell-all memoir, Open Book, revealing the reason he hasn’t read the New York Times Bestseller. On April 1, the “New Light” singer made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and shared his thoughts about it while playing Never Have I Ever.

“I’ve heard about it. I’ve heard some bits,” the performer, 42, spilled. “But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he’s not watching the movie, and the reason he’s not watching the movie, he says, ‘I don’t have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.’ And I think that’s prescient here.”

Simpson’s memoir has captivated fans as it reveals a never-before-seen look at her inner monologue and most personal hardships. In one chapter, she addresses Mayer’s 2010 Playboy interview where he referred to her as his “sexual napalm.”

She claimed his controversial comments led to their breakup. “He talked about me by name in the most degrading terms,” the songstress, 39, wrote in her book. “You can look it up, because I had to be asked about those quotes in every interview I did for about two or three years.” The former flames first got romantically involved in the summer of 2006.

The blonde beauty claimed her relationship with Mayer was initially a breath of fresh air, especially because she felt desired which was the “opposite” of how she felt in her marriage with Nick Lachey. They were in an on-and-off relationship for years, before they ultimately parted ways. “I am grateful he removed himself from my life so spectacularly,” she admitted in her memoir. “It cleared the way for destiny to knock on my door.”

More recently, Simpson said she appreciated her fizzled romance with Mayer “because it made [her] love [husband], Eric Johnson, even more.” The star revealed it showed her what she was really looking for in a spouse during an interview with Glamour magazine. “It made me a better wife,” she explained. “It made me a better lover, it made me a better partner.”