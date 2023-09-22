Joe Jonas gave a shout out to fellow parents before he performed the Jonas Brothers’ song “Little Bird” amid his custody battle with Sophie Turner.

During the Jonas Brothers’ concert at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, September 21, Joe, 34, took a moment to acknowledge all of the parents in the crowd.

“This next one is all about being a parent,” he said before wishing “good luck” to anyone hoping to become a parent in the future.

Additionally, Joe, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas all took a moment to dedicate the song to their own children.

Joe and his brothers took the stage just hours after it was revealed that Sophie, 27, sued Joe and requested that their two daughters be returned to England. The former couple share daughter Willa, 3, and a daughter whose name has not yet been revealed but was identified in legal paperwork as D., 14 months.

The complaint asked for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” Sophie’s legal team stated that the “wrongful retention” began on Wednesday, September 20.

In the paperwork, the Game of Thrones alum alleged that she and Joe decided England would be their daughters’ “forever home” during a conversation that took place over Christmas 2022. The pair planned to “select a school for their older daughter in England, and settle their family in England.”

Sophie also claimed that she and the “Hesitate” singer agreed with “hesitation” to let their daughters join him on his band’s current tour because he had more free time during the day to spend with them while Sophie was abroad filming her new show, Joan.

The Do Revenge actress went on to note that their marriage ended “very suddenly” after they had an argument on August 15. Joe filed for divorce on September 5, while Sophie claimed she learned about their split “from the media.”

Two weeks after they called it quits, the United Kingdom native claimed she and Joe met to discuss the next steps regarding custody. While the petition said Sophie reminded Joe about their plan to raise their daughters in England, the “Much Better” singer said he no longer agreed with the idea and refused to give Sophie their daughters’ passports.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Joe’s attorney allegedly confirmed to Sophie’s legal team on Tuesday, September 19, that he would not consent for their daughters to move.

However, the Camp Rock actor’s representative responded to the lawsuit by claiming that Sophie’s allegations were “misleading.”

“The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother,” the statement read. “Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

The representative continued, “Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views.”