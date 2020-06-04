Joe Giudice will soon be returning to reality TV — but this time on his very own cooking show in which he serves as an executive producer, In Touch can exclusively reveal. Pal and former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Robyn Levy is the creator and executive producer as well.

Juicy Joe’s Cucina: From Italy to Jersey will feature the Italian family man competing against others during each episode — some of them being against his very own family!

“Joe’s side of the family will definitely be participating,” Levy tells In Touch Weekly exclusively. “He appreciates his family’s involvement and support. At this time we can’t confirm whether Teresa [Giudice] will be taking part because of her contract with Bravo. But Joe hopes that his four daughters — Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana — will join him virtually.”

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

Fans usually get to see Joe whipping up some Italian recipes in Sala Consilina via his Instagram (@joe.giudice), but this show will have them competing against him. “For the finale, the person who makes the winning recipe will be flown for a cook-off against Joe in the Bahamas,” Levy shares. “We don’t have to film with him in Italy — it can be him in another country. We have some opportunities that we can make happen, we just have to figure out the logistics and the details.”

Pre-production with Famed Entertainment and Red Coral Productions will begin in the next month or two and filming is expected to start in the summertime. The show will eventually stream on the app Red Coral once it’s up and running.

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

“Joe knows some pretty big people in the food industry. What viewers will see is Joe pursuing his favorite hobby,” Levy adds. “Aside from being there for his family, food and wine is what he’s really passionate about. Cooking comes naturally to him.”

Robyn appeared on season 7 of Real Housewives of New Jersey with wife Christina Flores. The two reside in the Garden State along with their boys Jake, 5, and Tyler, 1. Levy has remained good friends with Joe Giudice since filming RHONJ and tells In Touch she’s “very excited” about working with Joe on upcoming projects.

Courtesy of Joe Giudice

For a chance to compete against Joe, fans can stay up-to-date with the latest casting news by signing up for the newsletter here: http://redcoralcasting.com. Any questions regarding casting, fans can email info@redcoralcasting.com.

Watch In Touch‘s exclusive teaser trailer for Juicy Joe’s Cucina: From Italy to Jersey above!