A girl needs her daddy. Real Housewives of New Jersey kid Milania Giudice took to her father Joe Giudice’s Instagram comments on Tuesday, February 11, to reveal how much she misses him. The father of four, 47, shared a heartwarming poem and montage apologizing to his daughters for the pain his actions have caused them.

“Aww daddy. I wish every day that we could be together [and] I could wake up in the morning and see your face,” the 14-year-old began in response to her father’s tribute. “I love you so much and hopefully one day we can spend every second of every day together.”

Below his daughter’s kind words, Joe added, “Me too, bubby. I miss you guys. I would give anything to wake up to hear you all going nuts in the morning before school,” he wrote with several heart-eyed emojis.

Joe began his touching video post with a handwritten image that read, “You’re my favorite thing about every day.” The following photos in the clip included pictures of his eldest daughter, Gia, 19, at her high school prom and graduation. Also featured were photos of youngest daughter, Audriana, 10, at a gymnastics tournament and pictures of daughter Gabriella, 15, and Milania. Even estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, made the sweet video.

In the caption, Joe shared a very telling poem. “And here I am left torn away from the only ones that mattered. I lost my best friends … I knew all along the right or stronger Joe should have walked away — because my happiness was lost,” read an excerpt from his rhyme. “Though, I stayed and now I’m all alone. Without my babies to hold. I’m sorry girls,” he concluded.

Joe is currently living in Italy while he awaits a verdict on his deportation case. Back in March 2019, Joe completed a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. He was then transferred to ICE custody since he is not a United States citizen. In October 2019, a judge granted his request to return to his native home of Italy till a verdict is reached.

Despite their distance, Joe is trying his best to maintain his strong relationship with his daughters. “Joe loves all his daughters, but Milania holds a special spot in his heart,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “She has a lot of his feisty traits. She’s clearly a lot like her dad. They’ve always had a special bond.”