Shooting his shot. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice flirted with ex Teresea Giudice’s fiancé Luis “Louie” Reulas’ sister. The Bravo star made a flirty comment about his ex-wife’s soon-to-be sister-in-law on Instagram.

Teresa, 50, posed with Luis’ sisters Veronica Ruelas and Jennifer Ruelas as they celebrated the TV personality’s birthday, which was on May 18. “Thank you to my beautiful sisters in love for always giving me a reason to smile. ❤️🎂🎉🍾🎈🎁 balloons by @theballoonboss #50 #birthdaycelebrations #balloonsdecor,” Teresa captioned the snap posted on Tuesday, June 7.

Joe, 50, proved that he’s single and ready to mingle by commenting, “Is the tall one married?”

The RHONJ stars were married from 1999 until 2019, and their divorce was finalized in 2020. The exes share daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

Following his divorce from Teresa, Joe was in a relationship with Daniela Fittipaldi. However, the romance wasn’t meant to be. Joe exclusively confirmed that they split in an interview with In Touch in December 2021.

While Joe is still on the market, Teresa is busy planning for her wedding to Luis, 47. The couple started dating in 2020 after meeting on the Jersey Shore while vacationing separately. The advertising exec proposed in October 2021 during a romantic trip to Porto Heli, Greece.

The mother of four exclusively spoke to In Touch and shared her reaction to Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer leaking the wedding date and location by sharing a photo of the invitation via her Instagram Stories.

“I’m sure she didn’t mean to do it,” Teresa said during the Unscripted red carpet interview ahead of the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Although Ramona, 65, quickly deleted the post, fans were able to snap screenshots before it was gone. Some social media users noticed that the website and password to RSVP were also included on the invitation. Teresa and Luis have since deactivated the site, though viewers promptly flooded it with faux RSVPs.

The website featured more information about the event, including a black-tie dress code, a rehearsal dinner for select guests the night before the wedding and a farewell brunch to end the weekend.

Teresa told In Touch that Ramona apologized for her mistake, blaming the invitation for being “the best [she’s] ever gotten.”

“I don’t think she had a chance to. I called her and said, ‘Please, take it down.’ And she said, actually yeah, I think she said, ‘Yeah, I’m sorry. I was so excited. … I get invited to a lot of weddings.’ I was like, ‘That’s no problem, that’s OK.’” Teresa explained when asked if Ramona had yet apologized for the incident.