Reunited and it feels so good! Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) recently took a trip back home to Arkansas to visit her family, but she was particularly excited to spend time with sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar).

In a vlog shared on YouTube on the 4th of July 2023, Jinger, 29 — who currently lives with husband Jeremy Vuolo in California — recalled her visit to Arkansas, where she enjoyed a “girls’ day” with her eight sisters and mom Michelle Duggar. At one point in the video, Jinger and Jill, 32, sat in a car together as Jinger explained that they had just gone shopping at a thrift store and were on their way to get some coffee.

“So fun though. We are having the best time,” Jinger said. “I’m so glad to be together.”

The sisters’ kids — Jinger’s Felicity, 4, and Evangeline, 2, and Jill’s Israel, 8, Samuel, 6, and Frederick, who is about to turn 1 year old — were also present. Jill and Jinger grabbed coffee with their families and then headed to a jewelry store. After that, another clip showed the sisters on the road as they celebrated their names being mentioned on their favorite radio station when they called in to answer a riddle.

“It’s a special day,” Jinger said.

Jill and Jinger’s reunion amid the recently posted vlog comes one month after the release of Amazon Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets documentary, in which Jill and husband Derick Dillard spoke out against the Duggar family’s involvement with the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) and their TLC shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. Jill exposed the abuse she experienced growing up and the alleged control her father, Jim Bob Duggar, had over his family.

While Jinger did not appear in the documentary, which was released on June 1, she has also spoken out against the controversial ministry in her January 2023 book, Becoming Free Indeed. She wrote the memoir about her journey to finding her own way in Christianity after leaving the IBLP.

Jinger voiced her support for Jill amid the documentary’s release, telling People she was “excited to hear” what her sister had to say.

In turn, Jill expressed gratitude for her younger sister’s “love.” She took to Instagram Stories with a screenshot of the People interview on June 6 and thanked Jinger for the support. She added, “Acknowledging for yourself the actual harm in a group like that is the first step in finding your voice. Secondly, realizing the degree to which people are still being harmed gives you courage to use your voice to help others.”