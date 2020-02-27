Off on an adventure. Counting On star Jinger Duggar let her Instagram followers know she and her daughter, Felicity Vuolo, are headed to Arkansas to visit her family while sharing a few new photos of her little girl rocking a plaid shirt and pants.

“Saying bye to @jeremy_vuolo for a few days,” Jinger, 26, captioned a picture of herself with her daughter and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. She also uploaded a snapshot of Jeremy, 32, holding Felicity and kissing the toddler’s cheek and added, “Me and Lissy are headed to see my fam in AR for a last-minute visit.” Finally, the reality star shared two photos showing off little Lissy’s outfit, which featured one item of clothing the Duggar girls couldn’t wear at her age — jeans.

Jeremy and Jinger must be pretty worldly compared to her family these days, because not only was their daughter wearing pants in the photo, she also appeared to have a Totoro backpack with her for the trip. We’d be shocked to find out that My Neighbor Totoro was something the 19 Kids and Counting family would have ever watched together. (Maybe Jeremy was a Hayao Miyazaki fan as a kid?)

So, why are Jinger and her only child going back to Arkansas, anyway? The reality TV mama offered no hints regarding what the trip was for, and it’s definitely interesting the Jeremy isn’t along for the ride. To be fair, he is currently working on graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary, and it might just be that he’s too busy to get away right now.

There’s a chance that mother and daughter are headed to her home state for filming with TLC, although the show has followed their move with Jeremy to Los Angeles. We’re wondering whether or not there’s a big announcement happening back where most of the Duggars live since that would be a pretty good reason for Jinger to hightail it back there.

For the most part, the TV couple has mostly hung around their new city with their kid recently. They seemed to spend Christmas in California rather than fly to Arkansas for it, and Jinger’s sister Jessa Duggar and her family came to them instead of the other way around just days later.

Whatever Jinger and Felicity are up to on this journey, at least Lissy is traveling in style!