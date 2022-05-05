A stylish daredevil! Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) defied her family’s strict dress code rules by sporting a mini skirt while golfing.

“[Golf] was fun today,” she captioned an Instagram carousel post on Wednesday, May 4. “My second time ever. Can’t wait for next time @jeremy_vuolo.” The first snap featured an image of the former Counting On star, 28, lining up her iron club to a golf ball and donning a coral patterned tank top, a white cap, sneakers and a short skirt that was a few inches above her knee. A second photo of her outfit was captured in another slide of her post, whereas two other shots included her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, enjoying their outing.

Upon noticing Jinger’s fashion selection, fans quickly swarmed the comments section to praise her.

“Love the fit,” one Instagram user wrote. “Jinger breaking all the modesty rules, she looks great and so cute in this golf outfit!” another weighed in, adding, “I am so happy to see that she has become her own woman and makes her won decisions on what she wears.” A third commenter event jokingly wrote, “I’d love to see your parents’ reaction” with a laughing emoji.

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

The reality TV alum has gone against the Duggar family’s conservative style quite a few times by donning different pairs of pants, such as tight skinny jeans. She’s even been labeled by fans as the “rebel Duggar.”

Most recently, Jinger rocked a stunning, all-white buckled jumpsuit for Easter Sunday on April 17. Jeremy, 34, shared a photo of their holiday outfits via Instagram that day. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and share daughters Felicity and Evangeline Vuolo.

Perhaps Jinger’s most daring moment, though, was when she chose a pair of white dress pants to wear at her brother Jeremiah Duggar’s wedding on March 26. A photo of her at the ceremony surfaced on Reddit shortly afterward.

Previously, the TLC alum addressed her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s modesty protocol in an excerpt from her memoir, The Hope We Told: Finding Peace with the Promises of God, which she and her husband published in May 2021.

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,’” she wrote in her book. “Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

The Arkansas native also noted in her book that she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”

“Growing up, I had a set of standards that I took as givens,” she added. “[But] my convictions were changing.”