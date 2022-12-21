Jinger Duggar slammed the “Free Jinger” movement in her upcoming book, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear.

In the first chapter, Jinger, 29, admitted she found the movement’s name to be amusing, according to blog Without A Crystal Ball. However, the former reality star added that she was offended that people wanted her to abandon her faith.

Jinger then explained why she believes she shouldn’t be free of her faith and noted that she needs rules to live by. Explaining that religion shouldn’t dictate what she wears or eats, she argued that organized faith teaches morals that are good to follow.

“I’ve come to see that unfettered freedom does not produce the good life. In the end, it often leads to more bondage. Why? Because it puts me in charge of my life, and I am not the best judge of what is best for me,” Jinger wrote. “If given limitless options and the responsibility of figuring out what is going to make me truly happy, I struggle to commit to anything.”

By the end of the chapter, the former TLC personality deemed the “Free Jinger” movement as “wrong.”

The movement was launched during the Duggars’ reign on reality TV and includes an online forum where fans can discuss their thoughts on the controversial family’s conservative lifestyle and beliefs. According to the website, the movement exists “to discuss the damage caused by fundamentalists.”

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar raised their 19 kids to follow the non-denominational religious organization known as the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). The controversial practice was founded by minister Bill Gothard in 1961.

In Becoming Free Indeed, which will be available for purchase on January 31, 2023, Jinger called Gothard’s teachings “wrong” and hurtful. Additionally, she claimed that the religion she was raised under encourages life “built on rules, not God’s Word.”

Also in the book, Jinger shared how Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, encouraged her to learn about faith on her own terms.

“I noticed his church read the Bible in its entirety and preached scripture that way,” Jinger explained of how Ben’s guidance helped her. “I feel like now I’m in a much better place. I see God as amazing.”

After the Counting On alum announced she was releasing the new book in November, a source exclusively told In Touch that her parents are “bracing themselves” ahead of its release.

“Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” the source revealed. “They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”