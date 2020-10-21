Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Getting close! Jinger Duggar shared a selfie attending her Tuesday, October 20, doctor’s appointment as her due date for baby No. 2 approaches.

“Another day another prenatal appointment,” the pregnant Counting On star, 26, captioned the Instagram Story of herself smiling from behind a colorful face mask.

Last month, Duggar snapped a selfie from inside a hospital, writing, “Prenatal appointments. Always love getting to see baby girl on an ultrasound and hear her sweet heartbeat. I don’t take these things for granted. God is so kind. Just eight more weeks to go until we get to hold her in our arms. I can’t wait!”

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff commented, “8 weeks,” while Joy-Anna Duggar wrote, “Wow!!! I feel like time is flying by! So so happy for you! Cannot wait!!!”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum announced in May that she and husband Jeremy Vuolo have baby No. 2 on the way after previously suffering a miscarriage. “We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November,” Jinger captioned their Instagram reveal at the time. “Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier.”

The news came nearly two years after the TLC personalities welcomed daughter Felicity. “The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day,” the expectant star gushed. “After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy. As for me and Jeremy, we’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry.”

Vuolo, 33, added with a post of his own: “And then there were four. Felicity’s recruited a little sister to join her squad! Recently, she’s been practicing her big-sistering on dolls, cradling and shushing them to sleep. Pretty soon, she’ll be holding a real baby. But she’s ready, and so are we.”

The former professional soccer player wed Jinger in November 2016, four months after their engagement. While celebrating their third wedding anniversary, the Arkansas native gushed about “how thankful” she was for the athlete via Instagram.

“He is the most fun-loving soul, with the best sense of humor,” Jinger captioned a November 2019 slideshow. “Felicity absolutely adores her daddy, and he keeps me laughing every day.”