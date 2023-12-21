Counting On alum Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) explained how the Duggar family Christmas gift exchange worked over the years growing up in a family of 19 siblings.

“We’d all buy each other gifts, for so many years,” Jinger, 29, explained of her large family during the holidays to her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, in a YouTube video posted to their channel on Wednesday, December 20. “So if that meant we need to go to the dollar store, I’d buy each of my siblings a gift.”

While she admitted it eventually “got too much,” the large brood did follow the tradition until almost all 19 kids had arrived in the family.

“It was just chaos. You’d have gifts everywhere and it was just a lot of fun,” the Breaking Free Indeed author continued. “Then we decided, we should each just pick one name and buy a gift for that individual person, but my parents would still buy gifts for each one of us and make it very special.”

Jinger detailed that parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar filled a stocking with gifts every year, with the main item being a big jar of pickles. The mom of two also added that she looked forward to the pizza-flavored Pringles she would receive because they “wouldn’t get a lot of those snacks” during the year.

“Each one of us would have it and it would have our name on it,” Jinger described of the pickles. “They would do that with our favorite pretzels from Sam’s Club and they would like say, ‘You can each take three pretzels out of the freezer,’ they would do stuff like that for our stockings.”

Jinger plans on spending the holidays away from her family’s Arkansas compound and with her in-laws in Pennslyvania as her family celebrations look different now that her eldest brother, Josh Duggar, is spending his holiday behind bars at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. The disgraced reality TV star was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. The latter charge was ultimately dropped during his May 2022 sentencing hearing.

Josh will be enjoying a festive holiday in prison as In Touch exclusively confirmed that the dad of seven will be treated to a special Christmas menu and a long list of carnival-style activities, dubbed the Recreational Reindeer Games.

As for Anna Duggar, Josh’s wife, last year she was considering visiting Josh for the special day in jail as she had a strained relationship with Jim Bob, 58, and Michelle, 57, amid his imprisonment.

“There has been a family divide since Josh was convicted, but she may see Jim Bob and Michelle in Arkansas for Christmas,” an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch in November 2022. “She’s not ready to see everyone, but the kids miss their cousins and Anna’s priority is making sure her seven children have a wonderful holiday.”