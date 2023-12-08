Inside Josh Duggar's Christmas in Prison: Activities, Menu

Josh Duggar is spending his second Christmas in prison playing reindeer games and enjoying a special holiday meal, In Touch exclusively confirms.

Josh, 34, is currently serving the nearly nine years left of his sentence behind bars at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, and while he won’t be with his large family for the holiday, the inmates will receive select perks — including a specially crafted Christmas menu.

According to a menu exclusively obtained by In Touch, the inmates will be served hot oatmeal, breakfast cake of whole wheat bread, fresh fruit and coffee for breakfast.

As for lunch, Josh, along with other inmates, will be treated to a baked cornish hen, pork ham, mashed potatoes, corn casserole, dinner rolls and a holiday pie. After the festive lunch, for dinner inmates will have the option of eating a deli sandwich, potato chips, dessert and fruit, whole wheat bread and a beverage for dinner.

In addition to the Christmas-themed dinner, a long list of recreational activities will also be provided for the inmates, including cornhole, horseshoes, spades and dominoes. Inmates will also have the opportunity to participate in a variety of carnival-style activities — dubbed the Recreational Reindeer Games — where consumable incentives will be provided for inmates who participate in games like putt-putt golf, can knockdown and basketball free throws.

The disgraced reality TV star was sentenced to 151 months in the Texas prison after being found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. The latter charge was ultimately dropped during his May 2022 sentencing hearing.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum’s legal team filed an appeal after his sentencing and requested a new trial. The appeal later filed in June 2022 was an effort to “suppress incriminating statements” Duggar made to federal authorities, as well as to overturn a lower court’s decision to deny another person’s previous sex offense convictions from being mentioned during the trial.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit chose to uphold Duggar’s conviction in October. The mandate was issued in his case on October 5, according to legal paperwork viewed by In Touch.

Duggar’s original release date was August 12, 2032; however, it was extended to October 2, 2032, ​after he was moved to the facility’s Special Housing Unit (SHU) for allegedly possessing a cell phone in March.

Many of Duggar’s family members have spoken out against him following his arrest; however, his wife, Anna Duggar, has seemingly stayed by his side. In September, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the mom of seven, 35, was “constantly praying” about the “future” of her marriage to Duggar.

It is unclear if Anna plans on visiting her husband at the prison with their kids, Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson.