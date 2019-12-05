What gives? Counting On couple Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, will no longer be attending the Rebecca Minkoff Mommy Pampering Event event scheduled for December 8 “due to personal circumstances.” This surprising development comes shortly after it was revealed the Los Angeles-based donut company Fonuts ended their partnership with Jinger — while apologizing for their “recent poor choice of [a] promotional partner.”

Now, fans are wondering what’s going on with Jinger’s other partnership. Not long ago, the TLC alum, 25, took to Instagram to announce she was collaborating with the global fashion brand.

“As the holiday season is in full swing, I thought it’d be a great time to give back! I’m excited to announce I’ve partnered with @rebeccamikoff to throw a mommy pampering event at their flagship location in Los Angeles,” she wrote in the now-deleted post, while holding up a bag at their Melrose location.

In the description on the soirée’s Eventbrite page, little details are given about why the duo won’t be making an appearance. “In the spirit of the holiday season, Rebecca Minkoff will still be partnering with Toys For Tots at their L.A. store. Unfortunately, due to personal circumstances Jinger and Jeremy will no longer be making an appearance at the event, but [we] encourage you to donate to this great cause,” the entire statement reads.

Since then, fans have been speculating if it has anything to do with the cancellation of her previous gig, and all of the backlash online as a response. On December 4, Fonuts creator Nancy Truman and her husband, Thom Furtado, released a lengthy message about why they decided to part ways with the 19 Kids and Counting alum.

“We were shocked and dismayed to learn about who we were associating with,” it began. “We recognize we really made a mistake by not properly researching them. We have ended our partnership with Jinger Vuolo and the company that introduced us.”

The couple continued, “We would like you all to know, we promise to be more diligent in the future and will only work with people who truly represent our core values of kindness, inclusivity and transparency. We are so sorry, and we really hope you will forgive us for this mistake.”

Jinger and Jeremy, 32, have yet to speak out about the fashion company partnership, but perhaps it’s just a conflict of schedules.

