Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo Break Duggar Family Rules, Celebrate Halloween

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, broke a traditional Duggar rule by celebrating their first-ever Halloween as a couple, dressing up as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger for the special occasion.

The former Counting On couple shared photos of themselves as the iconic Disney characters, and even got their kids, Felicity and Evangeline Jo, in the spirit on Sunday, October 31.

Courtesy Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Felicity, 3, stole the show in a Piglet costume while Evangeline Jo, 11 months, looked sweet as honey in a corresponding “hunny”-themed ensemble to go trick-or-treating.

Jinger, 27, and Jeremy, 34, also posed for a group photo with some friends, revealing they traveled from Los Angeles to Big Bear, California, for the festivities held at Golden Bear Cottages.

The Vuolos previously shared their thoughts about Halloween on their podcast, stating they celebrate it, but “not in the traditional sense.”

“A lot of us see certain holidays as a social construct that maybe you grew up where your idea of Halloween is getting a cute outfit, with your friends, having your friends over, go trick-or-treating around your neighborhood, say hi to the neighbors, have fun and laugh with your parents, and you get candy, and you get to dress up,” Jeremy explained, adding, “If my kids want to dress up and it’s fun time to wear a pumpkin outfit then that’s awesome.”

Jeremy said that upon diving into the history of the holiday, some people may have different views on whether or not they want to partake. However, he noted that his views on going trick-or-treating with the kids is that it can be an “objectively harmless” activity.

Courtesy Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Jinger appears to be forging her own path with the support of Jeremy after growing up in a conservative brood raised by her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Since tying the knot and moving to L.A., fans have been surprised to see that Jinger has colored her hair, worn jeans and now donned her first Halloween costume.

The matriarch of the 19 Kids and Counting family previously shared her and Jim Bob’s reasons for opting out of the spooky holiday in a now-deleted blog post.

“While we do go to pumpkin patches and corn mazes, we don’t do the Halloween thing,” Michelle, 55, wrote. “From the beginning of our marriage, we just kind of felt like we didn’t want to celebrate that holiday. But we enjoyed the harvest celebration. Our church fellowship has had different celebrations through the years that we’ve been a part of, ones where the children can play games and receive candy and toys and do all kinds of fun things, like a cake walk.”