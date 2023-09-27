Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) fully supports her sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) amid the latter’s recent book release, but that doesn’t mean she’s read the memoir.

“I actually haven’t read Jill’s book yet, but I am eager to,” Jinger, 29, said during a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, September 27. “I was able to talk about how I love and support my sister and I’m so glad that she has found her voice and is sharing her story now,” she added following her appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

The California resident’s video was filmed during her trip to New York City earlier this month with husband Jeremy Vuolo. “Jill’s a brave girl. And I think that her coming out and telling her story … I’m so glad that she’s found her voice and I love and support her,” she told host Tamron Hall on September 12. “I know that is the hardest thing to do.”

Jinger – who released her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, earlier this year – added that she related to Jill, 32, and her experience with the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

“Having just gone through that process, even, I don’t know if it would be a smaller scale, maybe,” the Counting On alum continued. “We are sharing our stories in even different ways, but I am just so glad that she is finding her voice and able to communicate what’s been on her heart for so many years.”

Jill – who has been on a press tour promoting her book, Counting the Cost, since its release on September 12, with husband Derick Dillard – previously opened up about receiving support from her siblings.

“We have some who are very supportive. Jinger and Jeremy have been very supportive during Derick and I’s journey,” she told Vanity Fair one day after the book’s release. “Other siblings have been privately supportive, and then some have not been quite as supportive — and that’s OK. I also see where they are at and I’m like, ‘I was there not very long ago.’ So I can extend grace.”

While Jill preferred not to discuss relationships with her siblings in depth, she later slammed rumors that Jinger had not been supportive of her journey after one follower commented on Instagram, writing, “Unless I’ve missed it, I’ve seen no public support from Jinger or any of your siblings.”

“[Jinger and Jeremy] have been very supportive,” the former reality star responded.