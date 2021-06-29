There’s at least one Duggar sibling who “wholeheartedly agrees” with TLC’s decision to cancel Counting On amid Josh Duggar‘s ongoing child pornography case. Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo have released a statement saying they think the network did the right thing.

“We are grateful for TLC for giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness to the Vuolo family,” the Tuesday, June 29, Instagram statement from the couple began. “It is a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we would have never imagined possible.”

“We wholeheartedly agree with TLC’s decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter of our lives,” the post continued. The couple went on to thank their “fans, friends and amazing film crew,” before noting that “We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds.”

TLC announced earlier in the day that the network would no longer be filming or airing any future episodes of the adult Duggar children’s reality show Counting On. In a statement, the network said, “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

Josh, 33, is facing charges on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. His trial was scheduled to begin on July 6, but has since been pushed back to November 2021 per Josh’s attorneys’ request. His team had sought the start the trial in February 2022, but a judge denied a delay of that amount of time.

The disgraced former reality star has been living under house arrest with friends of his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, since bailing out of jail on May 6. Josh was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on April 29 and booked into jail in Washington County, Arkansas. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Josh could face up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted, as well as fines of $250,00 per count.

Josh had previously attended a six-month, faith-based rehab stint in 2015, after he confessed to having a porn addiction and being unfaithful to his wife, Anna. She is currently pregnant with the couple’s seventh child.