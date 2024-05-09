Robert Kraft Happy Ending Jokes Off Limits at Tom Brady Roast

Guests at Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady were prohibited from making “happy ending massage” jokes about New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, comedian Andrew Schulz claimed. However, Jeff Ross ignored the rule, resulting in Tom’s viral heated reaction to his joke.

“When Tom checked Jeff Ross, I think that was 100 percent real,” the Guy Code star, 40, said on the Wednesday, May 8, episode of his “Flagrant” podcast. “The reason why I think it’s real is because they told us no jokes about happy endings with Bob Kraft. I had a Bob Kraft [joke] … Tom asked us not to do anything with the massage s–t.”

During the comedy event on Sunday, May 5, Jeff, 58, made a joke about Tom, 46, walking into Robert’s office as a rookie and telling him, “I’m the best decision your organization has ever made.” He ended the joke by adding, “Would you like a massage?”

As the audience erupted in laughter and applause, Tom stood up from his seat on stage, walked over to Jeff and whispered in his ear, “Don’t say that s–t again.”

The joke was in reference to Robert’s 2019 arrest for soliciting prostitution in a Florida massage parlor. The charges against the sports executive were dropped the following year.

Andrew, who was also present at the roast, said of the joke, “This is the first comic that goes on! It’s a live roast and it’s your night. [Tom] was ready to shut the whole thing down. That’s an alpha ass move. For this guy, who basically let him go … Bob Kraft did not resign him and he still feels that kind of loyalty.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

He continued, “Most people who get caught up in that moment are like, ‘I don’t want to ruin [the event]. But for him this s–t don’t matter. He said to [Robert] those jokes weren’t going to be made and he agreed to come and then you broke the rule.”

Jeff addressed Tom’s reaction the day after the event on The Rich Eisen Show. He didn’t believe that the retired NFL quarterback was actually upset.

“No way,” the Roast Battle star said. “He was having fun. You know, it’s like that’s his dad. Robert Kraft is like a father figure to him. He was just showing his love for Robert Kraft. And Robert Kraft loved it. We had a great talk afterwards. He was so happy that I gave him a shoutout and a salute. It was beautiful.”

Tom wasn’t the only person who was seemingly upset by a joke or two at the roast. A source exclusively told In Touch on Monday, May 6, that his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was “furious” that the event included jabs about their marriage and her relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

”Gisele isn’t just furious with the people who roasted Tom and made fun of her, she’s livid with Tom for even agreeing to doing it,” the insider said. “He knew the jokes would be cruel and aimed at his marriage and at her, but he did it anyway. She blames Tom for not even taking her or their children into consideration.”