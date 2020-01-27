Awkward! Before Jim Gaffigan introduced Camila Cabello at the 2020 Grammy Awards, he totally mispronounced her name, and fans immediately noticed. “This next song is for all the daughters and the fathers out there. It’s from a performer who kicked off music’s biggest night last year by taking us all to Havana,” the comedian, 53, began. “Tonight, she is taking us someplace close to home — here to sing ‘First Man’ to someone very special in her life. Ladies and gentlemen, Camila Cabello.” But he pronounced it as “Camiya Cabello.”

One person wrote, “Why did Jim Gaffigan introduce Camila Cabello?! And then butchered her name. Why was he even there?! #Grammys,” while another echoed, “This intro is very awkward — couldn’t even pronounce @Camila_Cabello’s name.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Dios mio, who is Camiya Cabello? #Grammys.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Of course, it’s surprisingly common for celebrities to mess up another A-lister’s name. Anyone remember when John Travolta called Idina Menzel Adele Dazeem at the 2015 Oscars? Yeah, same.

However, it seems like the 22-year-old pop star didn’t seem to mind as she brought tears to everyone’s eyes during her time on stage since the bop is about her dad. While performing, childhood home videos of the brunette beauty with her father played in the background. At the end, Camila walked up to her dad — who was sitting in the audience — and sang to him. Then, the two hugged and embraced for a few seconds.

Clearly, it was a very touching moment, and social media users couldn’t get enough. “@Camila_Cabello singing to her dad, telling the world how he’s her first love, how he was the first man to love her. She’s capturing what little girls feel about our papa’s, our hero’s, our first love. Thank you for this beautiful song,” one person shared. “I’ll just be here ugly crying to @Camila_Cabello’s performance at the #Grammys2020,” a second person added.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The “Havana” singer is nominated for a Grammy for her duet, “Señorita,” with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. Earlier this week, Camila joked that if she and Shawn, 21, took home the coveted trophy, they will strip down for the audience. “If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk onstage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise,” she said, referring to the group’s Grammy acceptance speech in 2017.

Either way, Camila has her eyes on the prize.