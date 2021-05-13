Ready for a heatwave! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) looked more confident than ever while rocking new swimwear in a variety of styles.

“It’s almost that time of year!” the former Counting On star, 29, captioned a slideshow of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, May 12, teasing details of her latest paid partnership. “I’m loving my new comfy sets from @modlifashion and look forward to getting some good use out of them this summer!”

Jill was all smiles in several fitted tops, some of which had anchor designs and floral patterns. The TLC personality paired them with skirts and shorts that were above-the-knee, a bold move away from the Duggar family dress code.

The mom of two was shown major love from her siblings and relatives after modeling the sets in a backyard photo shoot.

“You’re beautiful,” sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) commented on her post. Cousin Amy King (née Duggar) replied with a fire emoji after previously praising Jill for smiling “brighter these days.”

After quitting Counting On in 2017, Jill has started to forge her own path in life with husband Derick Dillard. She is still rocking a nose ring and has also started wearing pants after setting “healthy boundaries” with her reality TV brood.

Dresses or skirts were the main garments she and her sisters used to wear in their younger years due to their conservative upbringing. However, after getting married in June 2014, Jill reconsidered and felt she could still be “modest” and wear pants in a YouTube video shared in September 2020. During the Q&A with Derick, she also talked about how she decided on getting a nose piercing.

“I kind of always thought they were cute,” Jill admitted, noting she’s started to feel better about making her own decisions. “Even if I liked something before, I wouldn’t have done it because maybe of the backlash that I would get or something … from people close to me or something. I just hate confrontation so maybe I would’ve avoided it.”

