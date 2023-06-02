Looking back. Jill Duggar revealed that her older brother Josh Duggar started a Christian Boy’s club called “Boy Cot” in the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

The Counting On alum, 32, explained that the club protested a local convenience store that sold alcohol and pornography.

Josh, 35, created the organization years before In Touch broke the news of his molestation scandal in 2015.

According to documents exclusively obtained by In Touch, it was reported that Josh had inappropriately touched five young girls when he was a teenager in 2006. He was never charged with a crime at the time, while his sisters Jill, Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) were revealed as four of the six victims.

Josh was involved in another scandal four months later when he was exposed for having an Ashley Madison account, which is a website for people who are looking for partners to engage in extramarital affairs. After he admitted to having a paid subscription and issued a public apology to his wife, Anna Duggar, Josh checked himself into a rehabilitation facility.

Following the scandals, the 19 Kids and Counting alum tried to stay out of the spotlight. However, he once again made headlines when he was arrested on child pornography charges in April 2021.

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s eldest son was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. The second charge was later dropped during the disgraced TLC personality’s sentencing hearing ​in May 2022, when he was sentenced to serve 12.5 years.

In addition to revealing Josh’s past club, Jill also admitted she regrets standing in solidarity with the father of seven amid his molestation scandal. After the news made headlines, Jill and Jessa, 30, appeared on ​Megyn Kelly‘s now-defunct show, The Kelly File, to discuss the situation.

“In hindsight, I would not have done the Megyn Kelly stuff,” she said during episode 2 of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which premiered on Friday, June 2. “I felt like I was in a place again of, like, bearing the burden and the weight of just — even though you volunteer, it’s like you feel obligated to help.”

Prime Video

While appearing on the show, the sisters recounted their reactions to the news about Josh. Jill also insisted that she and the rest of the Duggars had “moved on” from the situation.

“This was something that’s already been dealt with,” Jill told Megyn, 52, at the time. “We’ve already forgiven Josh.”