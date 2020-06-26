Live and learn! Counting On alum Jill Duggar documented her epic fail after using self-tanner on her legs and arms.

“I should have put regular lotion on my hands just to, like, smooth it out but, like, you can tell it’s very splotchy,” the 29-year-old told fans in a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 25. “Yeah, not gonna work.”

Courtesy of Jill Dillard/Instagram

Despite the initial trouble, the mother of two gushed over how effective the product was on her legs. “I did put regular lotion on my knees before touching up to help blend it, and it worked great. No lines!” she disclosed. “I just need to figure out how to better apply it to my hands.”

In recent years, Derick Dillard‘s wife has been breaking free from her famous family’s strict rules. After moving out of her parents’ Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s home, the Duggar daughter went on to get a nose ring and henna tattoo. Not to mention, she’s become a big fan of jeans, shorts and showing off her shoulders. Gasp.

Back in 2013, Michelle said in an interview with TLC that there’s a reason they dress modestly. “Our interpretation [of modesty is] that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any ‘defrauding’ going on,” she explained at the time. “My kids are taught the definition of defrauding as stirring up desires that cannot be righteously fulfilled. We don’t believe in defrauding others by the way we dress.”

Now that she’s added self-tanner to her beauty routine, we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before she gets a *real* tattoo. (Sorry, Jim Bob)!

