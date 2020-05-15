As we quarantine for yet another week we are still #CountingOn the Duggar family to keep us guessing and gossiping. This week, the Duggar siblings paid tribute to their mom, Michelle Duggar, by posting sweet messages on Instagram — besides Jill Dillard, who stayed mum amid her husband Derick Dillard‘s drama with dad Jim Bob. Plus, Joy-Anna Forsyth posted a picture of her growing baby bump and revealed that they haven’t chosen a name yet. Watch the video above for your “Weekly Dose of Duggar!”

Courtesy of Derick Dillard/Instagram