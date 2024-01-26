While many stars have weighed in on if they pee in the shower, Jessica Biel took the conversation to another level when she admitted that she eats in the shower. Shortly after she made the revelation, several fans took to social media to slam the Candy actress for the habit.

Jessica, 41, previously spoke about bringing food into the shower in December 2023. However, she elaborated on the action in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, January 23. “Guys, thanks for all these questions about shower eating. I’m just so thrilled everyone is so interested,” she began in the clip. “I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement. I think, for people who are multitasking, it’s just going to be a relief in so many ways.”

She explained that she has “rules” when it comes to the practice, including that there is a ledge for you to “stick your cup.”

“I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair — keep the soap out — that’s a big deal. It’s pretty simple, guys. You can do this,” Jessica continued. “I find it deeply satisfying.”

However, she admitted that a “tricky thing” about the activity “is that when you’re chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed.” Jessica explained, “I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water.”

The 7th Heaven alum wrapped up the video by sharing her “pro tips.” Jessica said, “Chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in. There you go, enjoy your shower-consuming.”

Shortly after she shared the video, several fans rushed to X to call the act of eating in the shower “weird.”

“Oh, I am gagging,” one social media user wrote via X. Another said that there were “so many things wrong with” Jessica’s idea. A third added, “This disgusts me and I am not even sure why.”

The backlash continued as more fans noted that eating in the shower seemed like a “dirty” activity. “No food in the bathroom, it just feels unsanitary,” someone else said. “So don’t listen to Jessica. Her bathroom is probably the size of some apartments and the toilet, I’m sure, is far from her shower area.”

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

However, others admitted that they also like to eat while bathing themselves. “Currently eating a bag of Doritos in the bath while watching this,” one fan wrote via TikTok. Another added, “Absolutely love this idea of multi tasking.”

Meanwhile, others said that they were on board with enjoying drinks in the shower.

The recent TikTok video is not the first time Jessica has revealed she eats in the shower. Back in 2020, the mother of two shared a since-deleted picture via Instagram that captured an empty plate, fork and cup of coffee placed on the ledge of her shower. “Yes. I eat in the shower. I admit it,” she captioned the photo.