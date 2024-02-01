Jessa Duggar knows her son is the cutest! The Counting On alum shared an adorable video of her son George just six weeks after he was born.

“Jolly baby George is 6 weeks old now! Where has the time gone?” Jessa, 31, captioned a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 31. In the clip, her youngest son adorably smiled and giggled after he woke up from a nap. Her daughter Fern, 2, then walked over to greet George and pointed out his head and toes before he yawned.

Not only did Jessa gush about how sweet her baby is, but fans also rushed to the comments section to note how cute the video was. “Six weeks? He is a chubby lil boy, adorable,” one fan wrote. Another social media user added, “What a cute baby! All your children are adorable!”

Others pointed out how much George looks like her husband, Ben Seewald. “He looks like his Seewald side,” one person commented, while another agreed, “He looks so much like Ben!”

Jessa gave birth to her youngest son on December 19, 2023, which was just one day before her due date. “Baby is here and we couldn’t be more grateful!” she wrote on Instagram, encouraging fans to learn more about her birth story in a YouTube video.

The video documented the week leading up to the birth and the birth experience, revealing that she was in labor for 12 hours before she was able to check into her birthing room. The former TLC personality received an epidural and thought things were “were moving along just fine,” though her doctor informed her that the baby was “not in an ideal position” for delivery. However, everything ended up working out and George was born after a total of 21 hours.

“It was the sweetest moment,” she recalled about the first moment she met her son. “I think there were just so many emotions in that moment.”

In addition to George and Fern, Jessa and Ben, 28, are also the parents to Spurgeon, 8, Henry, 6, and Ivy, 4.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2014 – announced they were expecting baby No. 5 in September 2023. “After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby,” Jessa shared via YouTube at the time, referencing her past miscarriage. “Just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way and we could not be more excited.”