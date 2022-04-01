It runs in the family! Jessa Duggar was seen out sporting ripped jeans, just days after her sister Jinger Duggar sported white dress pants to Jeremiah Duggar’s wedding.

In a new vlog Jessa posted, she shared a look with viewers at her “extra special date night” with husband Ben Seewald. The pair went to a music store to pick out a new guitar with their 8-month-old daughter Fern.

The 29-year-old sported a sweater with a pair of form-fitting, ripped black jeans that flaunted a glimpse of her thigh. She sat down at the music store, trying out different guitars and testing them with some songs she knew.

The reality star is known to come from a conservative family that pushes for modest clothing — but not all family members follow the strict set of rules their father, Jim Bob Duggar, and mother, Michelle Duggar, passed along to them. Jinger, 28, recently wore white dress pants to her brother’s wedding, and just days after, her husband Jeremy Vuolo posted a picture of her wearing jeans.

Courtesy of Jessa Seewald/Instagram

Fans continue to notice every time the Duggar siblings step a little more out of line with the family morals they were raised with. “I haven’t kept up with the Duggars but Jessa is wearing pants now? And ripped jeans at that?!” Someone wrote on Reddit. A second commented, writing, “Was Jessa wearing PANTS? What will Jim Bob think?” A third was supportive of Jessa’s progression, writing, “Late to the party, but eternally grateful to see Blessa wearing some ripped jeans and tearing s—t up! It’s about time.”

Jessa has slowly broken away from the conservative family restrictions, despite her dad’s rules against tight clothing and wearing pants instead of long skirts or dresses. She has also been open about drinking and choosing to send her children to public school.

In 2014, the Counting On star co-authored a book in with her sisters Jana Duggar, Jill Duggar and Jinger titled Growing Up Duggar: It’s All About Relationships. The last episode of the show aired on TLC in September 2020.

Jessa also married her husband Ben that same year. The pair have four kids together, Spurgeon, 6, Henry, 5, Ivy, 2, and Fern, at just 8 months old.