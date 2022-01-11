Jessa Duggar Slams Troll Who Says Dad Jim Bob Bought Her Fixer-Upper House

Jessa Duggar shut down a troll claiming her father, Jim Bob Duggar, bought her and husband Ben Seewald their new fixer-upper house.

On Tuesday, January 11, the Counting On alum, 29, took to Instagram with a YouTube screengrab showing off their recently purchased property and detailing their process ahead as she and Ben, 26, made renovations to the place.

“Click the link in my bio to tour our fixer upper!” Jessa captioned her post, to which one social media user replied, “Awe! What a nice gift from your daddy.”

Jessa squashed the theory immediately, writing to the naysayer in the comments section, “That is so stupid and an outright lie.”

Meanwhile, some fans showed the reality star support amid the claims and cheered on the Seewalds amid their latest move. “Glad to hear you defending yourself,” another person wrote while tagging Jessa. “Must be so hard being scrutinized and criticized constantly. How exciting to have a new house big enough for you all.”

In the YouTube video she posted, Jessa allowed viewers to watch their project unfold from the beginning by giving a glimpse of the then-three-bedroom home in June 2021. At the time, she was still pregnant with baby No. 4 and doing a walk-through tour of every room, revealing that each has its own closet.

Ben and Jessa share two sons together, Spurgeon, 6, and Henry, 4, as well as two daughters, Ivy Jane, 2, and 5-month-old Fern Seewald, the latter whom they welcomed in July of last year.

The bathroom will be a “complete gut,” Jessa said in the video, also noting they would be ridding of some walls to expand certain rooms. She and Ben said they were planning to put all new cabinets in the kitchen, relocate their refrigerator and raise their dining room floor in addition to adding French doors.

They were also going to put together a custom master bedroom and bathroom by adding walls with insulation. Jessa made sure to give her brother Jason Duggar a shout-out in the video as he helped tremendously throughout the process.

Just before wrapping up her tour, the former TLC personality also shed light on why they picked the place and how they afforded it.

“The structure is great, and it’s got good bones,” she shared about them making it ​up to date. “We are dumping a decent amount of our savings into this, but we feel like it will suit our needs for the years to come so for that, it’s worth it.”