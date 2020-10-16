Caught green-handed! Counting On star Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) revealed her kids love to sneak off to Jana‘s garden when visiting Jim Bob and Michelle‘s home.

The TLC alum, 27, sweetly apologized to her sister after her 17-month-old daughter, Ivy, picked the petals off Jana’s blooming flowers in a video she posted via Instagram on Thursday, October 15.

“Nine out of 10 times, when a kid goes missing at Granny’s house, we know just where to find them,” Jessa quipped in her caption. “Young and old alike love going down to Jana’s garden for a fresh snack.”

Jessa’s followers were getting a kick out of the clip and many thought it was precious that Ivy tried to return the flower petals. “Roses break very easily! And Ivy did try to put them back. So cute,” one social media user wrote. “Maybe Jana can one day help her little niece to dry some petals,” another suggested.

The mom of three previously gushed over Jana’s fine handiwork on an episode of their family’s reality show. “She has this thing laid out so perfectly, she’s built this whole chicken coop down there. [Jana]’s got this outdoor entertaining space with these Italian string lights and it’s beautiful. It’s a great hangout place in the evenings — we love to go down there and sit around,” Jessa said.

Courtesy of Jana Duggar/Instagram

Just last week, Jana spent time with her nephews Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3. “Storytime with the best!” Jessa wrote alongside the adorable snap, to which her sister replied, “You are too sweet! I always love hanging out with you all!”

While some fans have thrown shade at Jana for still living at home with her parents, the TV personality’s brother Jason showed support by defending her from haters in July.

“I genuinely don’t understand why your younger brothers can move out of the family home, but you can’t take a trip with friends unchaperoned,” one person commented on Jana’s Instagram pic. “I’m sorry, I genuinely don’t understand how you think you know about all the trips she takes,” Jason clapped back.

It’s clear Jana‘s family loves having her around!