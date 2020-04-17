Over-stepping? Counting On star Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) was slammed on Instagram for sharing haircutting tips despite not being a professional hairstylist on Thursday, April 16.

“The boys’ hair was getting fluffy, so it was time for a trim!” she captioned before and after photos of her sons Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3. “During this time of quarantine, if you find yourself needing to cut your boy’s hair for the first time, do not be intimidated. You can do this! Isn’t as complicated as it might seem. I made some simple tutorials showing how I cut my boys’ hair, so if you’re interested, check them out! The link is in my bio!”

Courtesy of Jessa Duggar/Instagram

Although she was trying to lend a hand while nonessential businesses are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, some thought she shouldn’t be giving advice without the proper qualifications. “Please don’t put tutorials up. You’re not a certified dresser. We pay money to learn how to do this properly and get a license,” one user commented. “This is not an easy thing to do properly so please don’t tell people it is, you’re not certified or skilled to make that claim. Many things could go wrong.”

Sparking discussion, another added, “You have a point. I’m a professional stylist as well, and she’s had these hair cutting videos up long before the quarantine. It’s annoying when people try to act like they know how to do something they aren’t trained for.”

Despite dealing with a little bit of shade, Jessa and her family appear to be doing just fine while social distancing. On April 9, the brunette beauty shared a photo with her three children captioned, “My quaranteam,” leaving many to speculate she and husband Ben Seewald might not be together during the quarantine. She assured her fans he was home with the family and tending to some yard work.

Just two days prior, Jessa revealed she is missing normalcy while stuck at home. “During this time of quarantine we’re missing family so much!” she wrote. “But it’s been a good time to slow down and reflect. I’ve been looking through old family pictures and thinking back on my childhood.”

