A picture-perfect aesthetic! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi admired former costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s elegant and classy new photo shoot wearing Karen Sabag Bridal Couture.

The original cast member, 32, was in awe after seeing the video of bride-to-be Sammi, 33, standing outdoors in the Beaded Chantilly Corset Ballgown to unveil the designer’s new 2021 couture collection. “These boots, tho!!!!” Snooki commented.

Sammi was posing alongside a stunning horse in the ethereal clip she posted to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 29. “Reality … Dyson was actually such a sweetheart and had way better hair,” she quipped in the caption of the video showing her enjoying Dyson’s company and “[forgetting she] was modeling.”

Earlier this week, the former MTV star shared another behind-the-scenes video in the same look and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 34, showed love, commenting, “Soooo gorgeous.” Sammi wore several of their latest fashions, including a silk dress with sleeves adorned in pearls, as well as a lavish gown with a sweetheart neckline.

Luxury wedding hairstylist Senada K. Ceka did Sammi’s hair and pro makeup artist Drita Pali did her glam. Sammi previously worked with the sisters on another bridal-themed photo shoot earlier this year, which was done for “fun.”

The former reality star was “down to earth” and a pleasure to work with on set, Drita told In Touch exclusively after collaborating with the Jersey Shore alum in May. “We used Sammi as a model for our virtual master’s class,” she shared at the time. “We got a lot of requests about the hair and the makeup. They wanted to learn.”

Sammi will hopefully be getting ready to say her “I dos” next year. The brunette beauty announced her engagement to Christian Biscardi in March 2019 and was planning to get married in 2020 but had to postpone her nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After appearing on Jersey Shore for six seasons, Sammi opted out of the reboot in 2018 because she wanted to “avoid potentially toxic situations.”

Since then, Snooki also made her departure from the iconic fist-pumping series. The mom of three announced she was retiring from the show in December 2019 to focus on raising her kids and to be able to spend more time with her family.