Vinny Guadagnino is thinking about his future. The Jersey Shore star sat down with In Touch and opened up about his plans to have children and if he’ll find love again.

Vinny, 33, recently filmed season three of his MTV reality dating show, Double Shot at Love. He teased that he may have found a serious relationship via the TV show. Several of his Jersey Shore cast mates such as Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have settled down and started families. So does Vinny see marriage and kids in his future?

“I do. I mean I’m 33, so I started [being on the show] when I was 21. So I think [my cast] had a little bit of like a life head start on me, but [I’m] definitely not rushing it. I would never just settle down just to settle down. It would have to be for the right one,” Vinny says.

MTV

The Keto Guido adds, “I like living vicariously through them. I get to talk about like marriage stuff and home goods and bed bath, and I get to like, hold their babies and then give them back to them. It’s kind of like a perfect situation right now.”

Vinny has had infamous hookups with his costars Snooki, 34, and Angelina Pivarnick, but he’s also gone steady with a few lovely ladies. In 2020, he was rumored to be dating Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago. Fans noticed the pair getting flirty on Instagram before they were spotted on a date in New York City on July 11.

Vinny also thought he met his love match with Double Shot at Love contestant Alysse Joyner, but the two split shortly after filming back in 2019. Despite not finding the one on the series, he did find a friend in contestant Maria Elizondo, who he brought back for the second season of his show.

Vinny also gave his take on Snooki coming back to the show and if he ever thought about leaving the long-running MTV reality series.

“I never really felt like Nicole left us because we’re such a close family,” the Staten Island native dishes about the mom of three. “Sometimes when we do these family vacations, somebody can’t show up because they are having a baby or they’re in jail or who God knows, you know? So Nicole took like a little bit of a break.”

He continues, “And then when she came back, I was like, all right, like, that was cute. Like you’re a little hiatus, but now the family is whole and back together again.”

However, Vinny also reveals that he considered leaving the show “back in the day.” Noting, “It’s real life, you know? So sometimes when you film these shows like you might be going through something, it’s a reality show. So sometimes your real life gets in the way and you have to take a step back from it.”