JWoww Jokes She and the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Are Still Able to Party Due to ‘Liver Transplants’

We knew it! Jenni “JWoww” Farley joked with a fan who asked her how she and her Jersey Shore castmates still get down in adulthood. In the comments on Instagram, the 33-year-old shared their secret.

“How are y’all in your 30s partying like 21-year olds? You guys amaze me LMAO,” the user asked on a video Jenni posted promoting the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Liver transplants” the mom of two jokingly responded on Thursday, January 23.

Although the cast might not have gone under the knife to sustain their hard-partying ways, their love for each other is clearly strong enough to keep them going. “WE’RE BACK! My heart is so full!” Jenni captioned the clip with a crying emoji. “We’ve missed Mike so much. #JSFamilyVacation is back Jerzday A.K.A MY BIRTHDAY February 27th on @MTV! YAYYYY”

In the comments, fans were thrilled to see their favorite guidos will be back on the small screen again. “OMG guys I’m so excited,” one wrote, tagging her pals. “Sooooo excited to watch!!! Can’t wait!” another added. “OMG I’m so excited!!!! 🙌🙌🙌 Is it dumb that I teared up!?” a third chimed in with a crying laughing emoji.

Luckily, it looks like everything is all well and good at the shore … for now. Back in December, Jenni’s costars joined her and boyfriend Zack Clayton for his birthday celebration. “When 24 turns 25,” she captioned a few photos from their night out. In some of the group photos, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, can be seen cheesing around the birthday boy.

Their friendly dinner is a far cry from the drama surrounding Zack, 25, and Angelina Pivarnick. Back in October, a scene from the show caught Zack flighting with the now-married woman, 33. Although the couple was on the rocks for a while, it seems like things are back to normal following Zack’s public apology. Since getting back together, the couple has shared a few cute moments from breakfast in bed to mushy posts. Love to see it!