She’ll never let go! Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a rare photo with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

“You’re no picnic, alright?!” Snooki, 34, captioned an Instagram selfie on Saturday, September 3, with her hubby, 35, quoting a moment between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s characters from the movie Titanic. “You’re a spoiled little brat even. Under that, you’re the most amazing, astounding, wonderful boy … man that I’ve ever known. #illneverletgo. (It’s a Titanic quote, slores. Watch it. What a sin).”

In the sweet snap, the couple both wore aviator sunglasses and smiled for the camera.

This was a rare appearance from Jionni, as the couple have kept their relationship out of the public eye since his departure from the MTV reality series in 2018. Just three weeks prior to their Instagram picture, Snooki clapped back at a fan online for questioning why Jionni is rarely seen.

“Where is your husband?? [Because] we’re missing that WHOLE part of your life,” the online user wrote via Instagram on August 18, to which the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star responded, “He has severe anxiety and hates being [in front] of [the] camera.”

Courtesy of Nicole Polizzi/Instagram

Snooki continued, “He never liked it. He hardly lets me post pictures. It’s a mental health issue that I respect and choose not to push him to be on camera. But please, proceed to be nasty about it. It’s fine. Good day, ma’am.”

In January 2018, Jionni announced his decision to quit reality TV in an Instagram statement.

“Hey guys, I’m going to visit this subject one time and one time only,” he wrote. “My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it.”

Despite his choice not to accompany his wife on the show, the father of three assured fans that he and Nicole “are doing great and became even stronger together while raising [their] beautiful kids.”

The couple started dating during season 3 of Jersey Shore, which premiered in January 2011. The show documented some of the drama they faced in their relationship. After a year and a half together, Snooki announced she was pregnant with their first child, son Lorenzo, in a March 2012 interview with Us Weekly.

In August 2012, Snooki gave birth to Lorenzo. Two years later, the pair welcomed daughter Giovanna in September 2014, followed by son Angelo in May 2019.

Since the parents are still going strong today, the Snooki & Jwoww alum previously opened up to In Touch that she wanted to have more children with Jionni, joking that she thought of tricking him into expanding their fam.

“I always said I wanted four, so, maybe in like a year or two, but my husband’s like, ‘Hell no,’” she said in August 2021. “So, maybe I’ll just trick them and be like, ‘Yeah, babe, I’m on the pill,’ and be like, ‘Oh my God.’”