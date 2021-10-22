Exclusive Jennifer Saginor Details Hugh Hefner ‘French Kissing’ Her When She Was a Child in the Playboy Mansion

Jennifer Saginor, the daughter of Hugh Hefner’s personal physician, detailed the late magazine mogul allegedly “french kissing” her when she was just a child in a new teaser clip from The Doctors obtained by In Touch.

Saginor, whose father was known as Dr. Feelgood, describes the “cult-like mentality” at the Playboy mansion during her tell-all interview airing on Monday, October 25, alleging that she adapted to the fast-paced lifestyle.

“The loyalty was always supposed to be to the men, not to the women,” she claims. “I thought it was weird as a child. I just knew most men didn’t kiss like that.”

Saginor says that she witnessed orgies at the famous “Grotto” at a very young age, and it shaped her experience there. “By the time I was 14, I became very close to Hugh Hefner’s girlfriend,” the 51-year-old continues. “She was in her early 20s. I remember starting off in the game room, playing Pac-Man, and then, we ordered strawberry daiquiris and that led into my first sexual encounter with a woman.”

Her interview on The Doctors comes months after Saginor spoke out about Hefner’s behavior in A&E’s upcoming documentary series Secrets of Playboy, slated to come out sometime in 2022.

“He didn’t want people to know what was really going on,” Saginor said in a sneak peek clip that was released in August. “The people who were really there, they’re the ones who know the real truth.”

Saginor was joined by Hefner’s former girlfriend Holly Madison on the doc, who said she didn’t realize that “getting into the Playboy world was a dangerous choice.”

Madison, 41, dated and lived with the publishing icon from 2001 to 2008, and said that it took her some time to figure out her next moves following her time on the reality show Girls Next Door.

“It’s a very cult-like atmosphere anyway, and you’re manipulated to feel that way, but on top of it, my own shame kept me there too. I just couldn’t really imagine a life outside of there,” the Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny author said on an April episode of her “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Hefner previously responded to Madison’s claims of mistreatment in her tell-all memoir in June 2015, more than two years before he died in September 2017.

“Over the course of my life I’ve had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women,” the Playboy founder told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Many moved on to live happy, healthy, and productive lives, and I’m pleased to say remain dear friends today. Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight. I guess, as the old saying goes: You can’t win ’em all!”