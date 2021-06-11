His and hers! Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing boyfriend Ben Affleck’s oversized plaid shirt amid their on-again romance.

J. Lo, 51, stepped out in the baggy button-up upon her arrival at Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, June 10. She was seen getting off a private plane with her 13-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, following their time in Miami, Florida.

P&P / MEGA

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the shirt looked all too familiar after the Argo star, 48, previously rocked it a few weeks ago on May 14. “Look how big it looks on her,” one fan tweeted with crying emojis. “Please tell me flannels and work boots are back just like Bennifer,” another social media user sounded off.

Ben was reportedly spotted in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Jennifer’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, while working on a new project on June 9. It seems Guadalupe is giving her seal of approval to the rekindled pair 17 years after the power couple called it quits. Guadalupe is hopeful that “this time, they make it down the aisle,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on May 20.

Shutterstock

Jennifer appears to be excited about all of the new aspects of her life following her breakup from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. The Shades of Blue actress wants to “start fresh” by moving to L.A. so she can be closer to Ben and away from any “reminders” of her former flame, an additional insider exclusively told In Touch in an update.

“Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving towards building a solid partnership. A new home is a must for her,” the insider said about Jennifer’s plans to leave behind her luxurious Miami rental.

Shutterstock (2)

The “Pa’ Ti” performer has already introduced her kids shared with ex Marc Anthony to Ben and fortunately, she wasn’t worried about their reaction to her new romance. Ben, who shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner, appears to have made a good first impression on J. Lo’s children.

“They knew mommy was dating him, she told them,” another source exclusively told In Touch, adding, “Max knew him from Batman, so he was impressed. Emme didn’t really know he was until she did some googling. Her kids are smart so Jen doesn’t try to hide anything from them that they could easily look up [online].”

There’s certainly no hiding Bennifer!