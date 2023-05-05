Not tolerating it. Jennifer Lopez revealed how she would react if her husband, Ben Affleck, cheated on her.

Jennifer, 53, made the comment while discussing Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss while he was in a relationship with Ariana Madix during the Thursday, May 4, episode of The View.

“I think I’d just walk out,” the Wedding Planner actress said when she was asked if she would become “violent” or act in a “rational” manner if Ben, 50, cheated on her with a friend.

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg agreed with Jennifer and added, “Why waste time?”

“You know everything you need to know,” Jennifer continued about the theoretical situation. “What else do you need to know?”

In Touch confirmed on March 3 that Tom, 39, and Ariana, 37, split after nine years of dating due to his affair with Raquel, 28.

Since news of their affair became public, several of their costars have revealed they suspected something was going on between Tom and Raquel. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April, Lala Kent noted she began wondering if the duo were sneaking around in August 2022.

”I think Raquel may be in love with him, but I don’t think he is in love with her because I think he is incapable of that type of emotion,” Lala, 32, said at the time.

As for Jennifer, she and Ben began dating in 2002 after they met on the set of their film Gigli. The Gone Girl actor proposed in November of that year, though they eventually split in January 2004.

Both Jennifer and Ben went on to have other relationships before they rekindled their romance in 2021. The pair announced their second engagement in April 2022, and they tied the knot in July 2022.

Shutterstock

Since reconnecting, the A-list couple hasn’t been shy when it comes to gushing about each other.

In February 2022, the Marry Me actress spoke to the People about their “beautiful love story.”

“What I can teach my children is that real love exists,” she said at the time. “Some things can be forever, but it doesn’t mean they just have a straight line.”

Jennifer added that she hopes her future is “full of love and happiness, with my children and my partner.”

“I think everybody just wants to be happy, with somebody to go on the journey with and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now,” she added. “To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be.”