Jennifer Lopez Burns Apparent Ben Affleck Love Letter From 2002 in Teaser for New Album ‘This Is Me…Now’

It seems Jennifer Lopez will be revisiting what originally went wrong in her early aughts romance with Ben Affleck on her new album, This Is Me…Now, as a new teaser video shows her burning an apparent love letter from her now-husband dated Christmas Eve 2002.

In the promo posted to her Instagram on Monday, November 27, Jennifer, 54, is seen sitting alone in a huge apartment in front of a massive fireplace while reading a series of hand-written love letters from a box and then tossing them into the flames.

One is seen on the embers that read, “Life’s tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you,” which was signed “B,” presumably for Ben, 51. The pair initially got engaged in November 2002, a month before the date on the letter.

“When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always ‘in love,'” J. Lo said in a voice over while destroying the romantic notes as she was seated next to the fire with soaking wet hair.

“THIS IS ME…NOW. The Musical Experience Begins 2.16.24,” the superstar captioned the video. The album is a follow-up to her This Is Me…Then, which was released on November 25, 2002, just as her romance with Ben was heating up. It featured the smash “Jenny From the Block.” Her then-fiancé starred in the infamous music video stroking her bikini-clad behind as they sunned themselves on a yacht.

While the pair called off their September 2003 wedding and broke up in January 2004, their relationship took a fairytale turn in April 2021 when, after nearly two decades apart, the duo rekindled things. By April 2022 the pair were engaged again, and this time around tied the knot. Initially marrying in a small Las Vegas wedding that July, they celebrated their union on August 20 with a formal affair at Ben’s home outside Savannah, Georgia.

Jennifer’s new album will coincide with the release of a musical movie This is Me…Now: The Film on Amazon Prime Video, which will also drop on February 16.

It is described as “a narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life,” according to a press release, which will also include, “impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals.”

“Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to J. Lo’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream,” the press release continued.

Some of those scenes were featured at the end of Jennifer’s teaser video, including shots of her dancing in the rain and amid a conveyer belt full of rose petals. She was also seen in a sexy wedding dress busting out some killer moves.