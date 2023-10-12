The scene looked tense. On September 29 in L.A., Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed in his car having what appeared to be a heated conversation. The Gone Girl actor, 51, did most of the talking, according to an eyewitness, as the singer, 54, listened intently. “The honeymoon phase is over,” a source close to the couple tells In Touch. “Of course, they’re still madly in love, but they’re under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families.”

But there’s another big issue that’s causing friction: Ben’s relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 51. “Ben and Jen are extremely close,” says the source, noting that the former couple share three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. “In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he’s with J. Lo. That’s not lost on J. Lo. She doesn’t think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn’t be a little jealous?