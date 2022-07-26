We’ve been waiting years for this moment. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are embarking on a true summer of love during their romantic honeymoon in Paris, France. After getting married in a private Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, the A-list couple celebrated their nuptials in the city of love with some loving one-on-one time and precious moments with their children.

From boat rides to shopping sprees and extravagant dinners, #Bennifer is enjoying the luxurious European lifestyle. The Marry Me actress and Gone Girl star arrived in Paris on Thursday, July 21, with glowing faces as they checked into their hotel room. Their grand entrance was like a scene straight out of a movie as the pair were dressed to the nines. The “On the Floor” artist wore a stunning floor-length red gown while the Deep Water star dressed up in a black suit.

Ben’s daughters — Violet and Seraphina, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — as well as Jennifer’s twins — Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — tagged along with their famous parents, turning the honeymoon into a loving family vacation.

The blended family enjoyed a beautiful dinner at the French restaurant Manko, where they attempted to dodge the rain. However, the weather conditions didn’t stop the kids from seemingly having a great time with one another.

A source previously told Life & Style that it didn’t take long for their children to become “super close.” “One of their favorite things to do is have a night in watching movies on a huge screen and eating popcorn,” the insider said in December 2021. “They [also] enjoy going to theme parks, museums, bowling, burger joints, escape rooms and even simple things.”

Seraphina and Emme joined the Gigli stars on a summer shopping day around the most trendy part of France. Ben’s youngest daughter flaunted her edgy style while shopping at the Sennelier art store on Monday, July 25.

Two days prior, the entire clan enjoyed a day out on the water during a private cruise on the Seine River. Everyone seemed to be in relaxing spirits during the boat ride during their downtime in the midst of their event-filled vacation. Ben was spotted getting the good angles while taking pictures of his lovely wife before she embraced him for a cozy and warm hug.

The whole family understood the assignment and came with outfits that have slayed since they arrived, showcasing their unique styles. Keep scrolling to see photos of Jennifer and Ben’s French honeymoon!