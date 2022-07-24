Au revoir! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz was spotted rocking a floral green look while leaving their Paris hotel alongside their brother, Max Muñiz, stepdad Ben Affleck and his children Seraphina and Violet.

The 14-year-old stepped out wearing a white tee, a green collared shirt, black pants and matching sneakers as they exited the location next to stepsiblings Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, on Saturday, July 23. Emme’s mom, 53, walked in front of the children wearing a stunning floral dress, holding hands with new husband Ben, 49, who donned a handsome gray suit. J. Lo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas Ben shares his two daughters and son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The blended family have been basking in the stunning capital of France this weekend, as they’ve been seen on multiple outings together. Earlier that day, the group enjoyed a private cruise along the Seine River. One day prior, they enjoyed a quiet stroll through the streets of the bustling city.

The Marry Me actress and the Tender Bar actor officially tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, In Touch confirmed the following day. Their marriage comes nearly 20 years after they called off their first engagement in January 2004 after first meeting in 2002 on the set of their film Gigli.

After they exchanged vows, Jennifer took to her newsletter, On the JLo, to announce the exciting news.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the New York City native wrote. “Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

While she also pointed out that she and Ben “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel,” they were still able to make things official in the end.

“So, with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Jennifer added. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

By the looks of things, it seems J. Lo and Ben’s children are happy with their marriage. Following their mother’s Sin City nuptials, Emme was seen in a photo shared online, posing in Elvis Presley’s vintage pink Cadillac holding up the “rock up” symbol with their hands.