Summer spree! Ben Affleck was spotted shopping around the streets of Paris with his youngest daughter Seraphina, amid his European honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez.

The father-daughter duo was seen spending one-on-one time together during their family vacation as they were seen entering the Sennelier art store, according to photos obtained by In Touch. The teen wore a funky street style outfit while the Deep Water actor sported a laid-back look during their outing on Monday, July 25.

Seraphina, with whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, wore a multicolored hat, graphic T-shirt, maroon cargo shorts, mix-matched socks and Vans sneakers. Ben, on the other hand, opted for white sneakers, black jeans, a white T-shirt and an off-white button-up shirt.

The celebrity teen has always had a close relationship with her father ever since she was little. “Seraphina is adorable and super outgoing,” a source told In Touch in 2019. “She has more of a mischievous streak than the other two and is incredibly close to Ben.”

Jennifer’s child Emme — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — was also seen on the honeymoon with Seraphina and they seem to be close stepsiblings. Once the Gone Girl actor and the Marry Me star blended their families after rekindling their romance in April 2021, all five of their children — including Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet, and Ben’s son, Samuel, and Jen’s son, Max — have become “super close,” a source told Life & Style in December 2021.

“Ben’s kids, especially Seraphina and Samuel, get on with J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max,” the insider continued. “One of their favorite things to do is have a night in watching movies on a huge screen and eating popcorn. They [also] enjoy going to theme parks, museums, bowling, burger joints, escape rooms and even simple things.”

Fast forward seven months later and the combined families have come a long way. The A-list couple jetted off to France after they exchanged vows in a private Las Vegas wedding ceremony on July 16, nearly three months after he proposed to the superstar for the second time.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Hustlers actress wrote in an “On the JLo” newsletter the following day. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she added.

