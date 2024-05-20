Ben Affleck has “come to his senses” regarding the issues in his failing marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” a source told Page Six on Monday, May 20. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

In Touch was the first to exclusively report that Ben, 51, and Jen, 54, were “headed for a divorce,” with the Batman actor “moving out” of their shared home less than two years after tying the knot. While neither Jen nor Ben have officially spoken about their relationship status, they have consistently presented a united front. Most recently, they were seen together at a school event for Emme, the child of the Wedding Planner star, on Sunday, May 19.

Although the couple were seen together at dinner later that evening, just one day earlier, a source exclusively told In Touch that Jennifer was in the process of “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce.” The source also mentioned that the filing for legal separation was “imminent.”

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce,” a separate source told In Touch on May 18. “Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”

Fans first noticed things were rocky for Jen and Ben after the New York native walked the red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala without her husband. Jennifer also held the prestigious position of co-chair of the fashion fundraiser, but “shocked a lot of people” by going solo, a source dished.

“Ben not being at the Met Gala with Jen, even though he’s got a great excuse, he’s working, is causing more questions than either of them want,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on May 7, one day after the Met Gala. “Even the red carpet fashion commentators were confused.”

Ben blamed his absence on filming The Accountant 2 across the country in California, but a separate insider told In Touch it was because he “decided to call it quits” on his marriage to the Monster-in-Law actress.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider explained on May 15. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Ben and Jen reignited their romance in 2021 after calling off their first wedding nearly 20 years prior. The “I’m Real” songstress reconnected with the Good Will Hunting star after breaking off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez earlier that year.